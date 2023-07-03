Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan react as they get standing ovation for Satyaprem Ki Katha on surprise visit to theatre

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani visited a movie theatre on Sunday evening. They surprised the audience as a screening of their film Satyaprem Ki Katha was about to end. Many from the audience gave them a standing ovation as the two stood in front of the big screen. Both were twinning in white as Kiara was in a distressed denims and a white top paired with a striped blazer and Kartik was in a white T-shirt and blue denims. Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 4 collection: Kartik Aaryan's film witnesses another jump in earnings, mints ₹12 crore

Kiara pens note for fans

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan inside a movie theatre on Sunday.

Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a video from their theatre visit and thanked her fans for the standing ovation. She wrote, “When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever (emotional emoji). All I want to say is thank you from the entire team of Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Fans react to Kiara's post

Kiara's fans reacted to the video and hailed her for her performance in the film. A fan wrote, “I was there for a moment I thought it was a prank but it was all real in my dreams.” Many said the standing ovation was ‘well deserved’. “Sattu and Katha deserve all the love in the universe,” read one of the comments. A fan also wrote, “@kiaraaliaadvani @kartikaaryan You have given a very good message to the people through this film. And true love thank you very much for this.”

Talking about the scenes in which she did her best, a fan wrote for Kiara, “What a brilliant movie. Your performance in the movie will be remembered for so long. Already saw it twice in theatres, still thinking about it. I am your fan '100 taka' now. You were looking so beautiful in your entry and so vulnerable in that trauma scene.” “Hats off... Beautiful movie , powerful performance,” wrote another.

Kartik clicked selfies with fans

A paparazzo also shared a video on his Instagram page in which Kartik was seen clicking selfies with his fans. It showed a college professer telling Kartik that she doesn't know how to take a selfie. The actor went on to take her phone and click a selfie with her.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been directed by Sameer Vidwans and opened in theatres to positive reviews on Thursday. The film has collected over ₹38 crore in four days. It also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao and Shikha Talsania.

