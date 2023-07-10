Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 11 collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film improves on Sunday, collects 5.25 cr

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s film had shown a gradual decline since its first Monday and touched its lowest on Friday. The Sameer Vidwans directorial, however, showed decent growth in its second weekend and went on to collect ₹5.25 crore on Sunday, as per early estimates. The film now stands at around ₹66 crore in 11 days of its release. Also read: Kartik Aaryan buys Mumbai apartment for over ₹17 crore: Report

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satyaprem Ki Katha now also faces competition from Vidya Balan’s suspense drama Neeyat. This is Vidya’s first theatrical release after a long time and boasts of a huge ensemble cast that includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and many others.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha had collected its lowest, just ₹2.85 crore on Friday. However, it showed 66 percent growth on Saturday with a collection of ₹4.75 crore. It further added around ₹5.25 crore on Sunday, taking its 11-day total collection to ₹66.06 crore.

The film had opened at ₹9.25 crore and went on to record ₹10 crore and ₹12.15 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. It took a week to cross ₹50 crore.

Kiara shares a trivia about Raat Baaki song

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Kiara also shared a clip from the song Raat Baaki and revealed it was a long shot without a cut. She wrote, “While you guys are waiting for the Raat Baki video to come out, here’s one of my favourite sequences from the song, this particular dance sequence was a single shot which for me as a performer is the most thrilling shot to take on set."

She further added, "The energy during these takes is such an adrenaline rush, everyone’s coordination is so crucial, hitting the right mark for the camera operator, gracefully dancing without letting it confuse you, it’s always a team effort to get the best take. Special shout out to my crew for getting their A game on, I remember the excitement on everyone’s face when we got that perfect shot and seeing it on the big screen was so fulfilling.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satyaprem Ki Katha has several hit songs including dance numbers like Sun Sajni, Gujju Pataka and Raat Baaki. It has quite a few romantic numbers as well like Aaj Ke Baad, Naseeb Se, Pasoori Nu and Le Aaunga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON