Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 2 collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film falls on Friday, collects 7 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's musical romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha had a decent opening on the Eid-al-Adha holiday on Thursday. On Friday, the film showed a little decline and stands at a total two-day collection of around ₹24.46 crore. Also read: Kiara Advani reacts to ‘my love’ Sidharth Malhotra as he praises her performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha. See their posts Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Supriya Pathak in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. It is said to be a progressive film which has a message for its viewers.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha collected around ₹7.19 crore on Friday (day 2) with a 22 percent decline as compared to its opening number of ₹9.25 crore. The report also predicted a collection of around ₹8 crore on Saturday.

Kiara thanks her fans

On Friday, Kiara took to her Instagram and penned down an emotional note to thank her fans for all the praise coming her way. She wrote in her stories, "Today what has truly touched me is seeing my fans rejoice with all the reviews coming my way...they have rooted for me since the very beginning and seeing them feel a sense of victory has made me really emotional, I owed it to them, it has taken me some time, but here we are finally! It is their success. This love is genuinely magical. #JustGreatful."

The film received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. It is also being praised for its music with songs like Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad and Sun Sajni. Only the hit Pakistani number Pasoori which has been recreated as Pasoori Nu for the film has received a mixed response from the audience.

Satyaprem Ki Katha review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “With a brilliant story and idea in hand, the film falters at places with its execution, though it's never to an extent that it takes away from the purity of the story. A musical romance with a good-looking lead pair -- Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani -- who have earlier also made heads turn with their chemistry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Satyaprem Ki Katha is refreshing, entertaining but never lets go of the sensitivity of the subject at hand.”

