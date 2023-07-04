Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 5 collection: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film drops to 4 crore on first Monday

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, witnessed a drop in its earnings at the domestic box office on the first Monday of its release. The film minted ₹4 crore on the fifth day of its release taking its total collection to over ₹42 crore. The film is inching towards the ₹50 crore mark. (Also Read | Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan react as they get standing ovation for Satyaprem Ki Katha on surprise visit to theatre) Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

The musical romance drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles. It marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara after 2022's hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha opened in theatres across the country on June 29.

Satyaprem Ki Katha's box office collections

As per a Sacnik.com report, Satyaprem Ki Katha minted ₹4 crore, as per early estimates. The film's total earning at the domestic box office now stands at ₹42.50 crore. Satyaprem Ki Katha had an overall 11.68% Hindi occupancy on Monday, as per the report. The film raised ₹9.25 crore on day one, followed by ₹7 crore on day two, and ₹10.10 on day three, as per the film's team.

On Sunday, Satyaprem Ki Katha earned ₹12.15 crore, bringing up the film's first-weekend box office collection to ₹38.50 crore. Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said in a tweet, "Thank you for loving Sattu and Katha! Our hearts are filled with gratitude and Pure Love. #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW! Book your tickets (sic)."

Kartik and Kiara receive a standing ovation at Mumbai theatre

Kartik and Kiara, on Sunday, surprised the audience as the duo arrived at a theatre in Mumbai during the screening of the film. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a video which she captioned, "When the audience gives us a standing ovation, that's when you realise magic has been created. A moment to cherish forever. All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha."

In the video, the duo entered the theatre just after the film ended. Seeing them, the audience gave them a standing ovation for their performance in the film. Kartik also posted a video and captioned it, "This Standing Ovation isn't just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result. Gratitude." The duo folded their hands and thanked the audience at the theatre.

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The film introduced Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married, after which Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

