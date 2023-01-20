Sayantani Ghosh reacts to Radhika Madan’s statement criticising taxing work culture in TV industry : Don’t look at TV as a stop-gap arrangement

Actor Sayantani Ghosh was left unimpressed and disappointed after actor Radhika Madan took a sly dig at the work culture of the television industry during a recent interview as the latter has been part of the same earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to us, the 38-year-old says, “Every fraternity whether it is television or movies come with its challenges. You are working round the clock in TV and the dynamics are different whereas, in movies, one has the luxury of time.”

Ghosh says that one has to deliver episodes every day hinting that she did not like the way the conversation around TV was approached in Madan’s interview.

The Naagin fame actor asserts, “What I found in the conversation the way which seemed belittling the TV industry. I am a huge admirer (of Radhika Madan) and I really her like as a talent and I am so happy to see her growth from TV to the world of movies but the way that interview was taken and the point that she made are facts and there is nothing to be ashamed about it. However, the way it was represented, I have a problem with that approach as a celebrity whatever you say has an impact on people listening to it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghosh says if someone asks about the challenges of TV, she is not going to hide but she will also see the goodness of it in the same breath.

Ask why actors are looked down upon if they seek to return to TV after doing movies, Ghost asserts, “It is very sad. Don’t look at it (TV) as a stop gap arrangement. You want to do a movie but you have to struggle for it so you enter TV, make money and then you try to make it big in the film fraternity. This should not happen. I am not saying you should not move on but I, in my head, in any way, do not feel TV is short of anything. The kind of stardom TV stars have is phenomenal.” She suggests that all of them should co-exist and they all deserve respect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor had shared a small clip of Madan from her recent interview on Instagram and wrote, “So sad to see the world of TV been put down like this! The actor here started a promising career from a TV show! The one interviewing laughing in the background. Such a SHAME!”

Ghosh, who has been in the industry for close to two decades, further addressed Madan’s interview saying, “You are at a higher position now and showing grace where you come is something I expected and also there has been times when TV actors have been looked down upon. And, I find myself as a proud flagbearer and TV like other industries has disadvantages and a lot of good qualities as well” The actor feels TV gives employment to many artistes and technicians along with stability when a show runs for one or two years and also gives a learning platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TV actor believes if someone does not want to do TV, then don’t do it and one is aware of the pros and cons of an industry. “Ya toh aao hi matt. After getting your share of fame and money, do not belittle a fraternity. Television deserves a lot of respect.” Ghosh claims she is clueless as to why people disrespect TV because the dynamics are completely different and the demanding work culture only proves how strong TV actors are. “We deserve a lot more respect and I have never seen movie actors looking down upon TV. I have seen TV people going to movies and then saying ‘Humein TV nahi karna’. Toh phir TV karo hi matt.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}