Scores flock to Sonu Sood's home for his birthday, fan makes live painting of actor with his tongue
bollywood

Scores flock to Sonu Sood's home for his birthday, fan makes live painting of actor with his tongue

Sonu Sood's fans arrived at his home in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday. Some brought posters, some got cake, and a fan even painted a portrait of him with his tongue.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Almost a hundred fans of Sonu Sood were spotted at his home in Mumbai.

Actor Sonu Sood got a birthday surprise from his fans on Friday. Almost a hundred fans flocked to his home in Mumbai to celebrate his 48th birthday with him.

Many came with bouquets and cakes, some got large posters of the actors and others had some more unexpected presents for him. A fans pulled down his mark, dipped his tongue in a yellow paste and made a live portrait of Sonu Sood, right in front of everyone. Sonu stood right next to him all this while. Sonu later cut a birthday cake with photographers clicking his pictures.

A few fans of the actor were also concerned for his health, seeing him surrounded by so many people. "I mean hats off for his efforts but that’s very unsanitary," wrote a person. "Hope he stays safe," wrote another.

Sonu Sood because the talk of the nation over the last year with his philanthropic work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Sonu has been delivering oxygen cylinders, helping the needy get proper medical attention and is now setting up oxygen plants.

Sonu, who had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Apollo Hospital, in Punjab in April, had also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and for raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country.

Also read: Hansal Mehta defends Shilpa Shetty, calls out celebs for not supporting her: 'In good times everybody parties together'

Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie Acharya. He also has Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline. He also recently shot for a music video with Farah Khan.

Also, Sonu recently launched a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown titled I Am No Messiah. The book is written by the actor himself, revealing the emotional challenges he faced while extending help.

sonu sood

