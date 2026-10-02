After CJP protest in Delhi, Shabana Azmi urges people to join Mumbai protest over voter list concerns: ‘Will see you there’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who participated in the CJP-led protest in Delhi over alleged NEET irregularities, has now urged people to join a protest in Mumbai on October 2 over concerns surrounding voter lists and the right to vote. The actor shared a video on Instagram and asked people to gather at Shivaji Park at 4 pm to appeal to the government to "protect your vote".

'Join the protest for your democratic right'

Shabana Azmi asked her Instagram followers to join Mumbai protest.

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She shared her video with a note that read, “Your vote is your right. Your vote is your voice. But what happens when your vote disappears from the voter’s list? Join the protest for your democratic right. On 2nd Oct, Gandhi Jayanti. Shivaji Park, 4 pm. I will see you there."

In the video, Shabana spoke to her followers and addressed the importance of voting, saying that their vote is their voice and can help shape the future of the country. She said, “Your vote is your voice. Your vote is your right. Your vote can shape the future of this country. But what happens when your vote doesn't count? What happens when your name suddenly disappears from the voter list, when your vote can be excluded, altered, or manipulated?”

'Come out of your homes, ask questions'

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Deep Dive What are the main concerns driving the CJP protest in Mumbai on October 2? The CJP protest in Mumbai is primarily focused on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they claim has resulted in the removal of approximately 13 crore voters from the electoral lists. Why is Shabana Azmi urging people to join the Mumbai protest? Shabana Azmi is urging participation in the Mumbai protest to advocate for the right to vote and raise awareness about concerns regarding voters potentially being excluded from the electoral rolls. How does the CJP plan to address the issues raised during the protest? The CJP is calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a freeze on the 2025 electoral roll, and a transparent process for appointing the next Election Commissioner, emphasizing accountability and public participation.

{{^usCountry}} The actor also said that permission had been sought several times to hold the protests but was not granted. Despite that, she asked people to come out and raise questions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also said that permission had been sought several times to hold the protests but was not granted. Despite that, she asked people to come out and raise questions. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have asked for permission to protest so many times, but we did not get permission. But asking questions is our right. So come out of your homes, ask questions, raise your voice for your vote, for your democracy,” she said.

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What is the protest?

The planned Mumbai protest comes amid a wider political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and electoral rolls. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has announced a nationwide agitation, beginning in Mumbai. The group is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with a freeze on the 2025 electoral roll and greater transparency in the process of appointing the next CEC.

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CJP has alleged that around 13 crore voters have been removed from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise. Dipke has linked the alleged deletions to the narrow vote-share difference between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and argued that large-scale changes to voter lists could affect election outcomes. These are allegations made by Dipke and the protest group and have not been established as findings against the Election Commission.

Mumbai Police had denied permission for the proposed CJP gathering at Shivaji Park, citing regulations governing public assemblies and concerns including traffic. Despite this, the organisers said they would proceed with their agitation.