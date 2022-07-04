Even Shabana Azmi has noticed how half of Bollywood is in London right now, shares a list

Shabana Azmi has also noticed how several Bollywood celebrities are in London or have visited the city in recent days. As more and more celebrities shared pictures from London, fans also started asking questions about this unusual coincidence. Shabana, who has also been in London for the past few days, also made a list of all the Bollywood celebs in the city. Also Read| Karisma Kapoor shares pic from London trip, says she's missing Kareena, Malaika

Shabana took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a picture of The National Gallery in London. She noted that she and her husband Javed Akhtar are also part of the growing list of Bollywood celebrities there. Javed's son Farhan Akhtar is also in the city with his wife Shibani Dandekar.

Shabana captioned the picture, "All of Mumbai has descended on London! Manish Malhotra, Ram and Amita Madhwani, Shahid Kapoor with family, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Parekh, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Nandita Das, Konkona Sen, and Aparna Sen from Kolkata for good measure, and Of course yours truly and Javed Akhtar!!"

Shabana Azmi's Instagram post on Bollywood celebrities in London.

In the comments section, fans added more celebrities to Shabana's list. One wrote, "Shilpa Shetty, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Jeh, Karisma, Sanjay, and Maheep Kapoor and so many - welcome to the UK." Another commented, "Ma'am To add to your list - Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Sara Ali Khan...amongst others."

To add to the list, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are also in London. The Bollywood celebs have also been meeting each other in the city and sharing pictures and videos on social media. Sara Ali Khan had also shared a video of her and Karan Johar trying to enter a restaurant in London in Alia Bhatt's name. Karan has now returned to Mumbai after his trip. Alia, who has been in London for the past few weeks for her Hollywood debut, met Kareena Kapoor and several other relatives of her husband Ranbir Kapoor who were in London.

