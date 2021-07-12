Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shabana Azmi remembers the time Sunil Dutt proudly introduced her to Sanjay Dutt
bollywood

Shabana Azmi remembers the time Sunil Dutt proudly introduced her to Sanjay Dutt

Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture featuring Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt. She revealed the memory was from the day Sunil introduced her to Sanjay.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Sunil Dutt introduced Shabana Azmi to Sanjay Dutt.

Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture featuring late actor Sunil Dutt along with his son, actor Sanjay Dutt. In the black-and-white picture, a young Shabana is seen being introduced to Sanjay by Sunil. While Shabana is by Sunil's side, Sanjay has his face against the camera.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Shabana Azmi revealed that Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt sent across the vintage photo to her. "Being introduced to a young #Sanjay Dutt by his father #Sunil Dutt Saheb . Photo courtesy #Priya Dutt," he caption read.

Fans took to the thread and shared their reaction. "What a tender affectionate look you are giving to the young Sanju in this pic. Nice memory," a fan said. "Wow Mr Sunil looks a dapper and more like elder bro," another added. "MashaAllah both Sunil Dutt Saab and you are looking very good," a third said.

Shabana Azmi and Sunil Dutt worked together in the movie Yaadon Ki Zanjeer, which was released in 1984. The movie also starred Shashi Kapoor, Reena Roy, and Kader Khan.

Sunil Dutt died in 2005, following a heart attack. Remembering him on his death anniversary earlier this year, Sanjay shared an old picture featuring Sunil on Instagram and wrote, "A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you."

Also read: Haseen Dillruba writer Kanika Dhillon says she didn't question qualifications of 'veteran critics' panning the film

Meanwhile, Shabana also recently shared a picture featuring late actor Dilip Kumar. Taking to Instagram, Shabana shared a picture in which she and Dilip were visiting politician Sharad Pawar. Shabana shared the memory a few days after Dilip died. She was seen making her way to Dilip's house in Mumbai to meet his wife Saira Banu and pay her last respects to the actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shabana azmi sunil dutt sanjay dutt

Related Stories

bollywood

Young Jugal Hansraj, Urmila Matondkar look 'Masoom' beside Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah in throwback pic

PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:24 PM IST
bollywood

Shabana Azmi on Dilip Kumar: 'Thank you for the movies, for the language, for the dignity'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 08:25 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch

Tina Ambani’s heartfelt birthday post for Shloka Ambani wins hearts

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP