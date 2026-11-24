Actor Shabana Azmi has always been vocal with her opinions on religion and women's empowerment. The actor has faced criticism in the past for her stance on the burqa and the hijab. On a podcast recently, she doubled down on her stance, stating that if someone told her she had no right to wear a burqa, she’d wear three of them.

Shabana Azmi’s stance on burqa

Shabana Azmi said in the past that Muslim women must be given a choice when it comes to their clothing. (PTI) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the Known Unknown podcast by Usha Kadake, Shabana was asked about receiving flak in the past for talking about Muslim women and burqa. The actor replied, “It’s nowhere written in the Quran that burqas should be worn a certain way. It’s written in the Quran that there should be modesty in your gaze, for both men and women. It’s the middlemen who present it as something else and cause confusion about the religion.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

She then stated, however, that women should have the right to choose how they dress without being mandated to dress a certain way. “But I also believe that…now, I don’t wear a burqa. But if you tell me that I don't have the right to wear one, then I'll wear three burqas. Who are you? Who are you to tell me? It cannot happen that you promote fundamentalism under the guise of secularism. That cannot happen,” said Shabana.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2022, six Muslim students at a government pre-university college in Udipi, Karnataka, were barred from attending classes in hijab. The government also issued an order mandating strict adherence to school uniforms, leading to protests and court cases. Kangana Ranaut and Shabana even exchanged views on it on social media. Shabana was criticised for defending it while she herself does not wear a hijab. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, six Muslim students at a government pre-university college in Udipi, Karnataka, were barred from attending classes in hijab. The government also issued an order mandating strict adherence to school uniforms, leading to protests and court cases. Kangana Ranaut and Shabana even exchanged views on it on social media. Shabana was criticised for defending it while she herself does not wear a hijab. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her husband, Javed Akhtar, had also chimed in on the discourse back then, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of “MANLINESS” . What a pity.”

Shabana Azmi’s recent work

Shabana starred in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 and Nitin Kakkar’s Awarapan 2 this year. The former also stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles. It opened to lukewarm reviews and grossed ₹54.20 crore worldwide. Awarapan 2 starred Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in lead roles. Receiving mixed reviews, it grossed ₹213 crore worldwide.