Shabana Azmi shares family pic with Javed Akhtar and Farhan from London, Honey Irani joins them too

Shabana Azmi is in London with her whole family to attend her granddaughter Shakya's convocation ceremony. Shakya is the daughter of Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani. The veteran actor posted some pictures from her family trip to London. (Also read: Farhan Akhtar posts family pics from daughter's convocation; Javed Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Adhuna Bhabani spotted)

Shabana's Instagram post

Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram to share snippets about her London trip.

In one post, Shabana posted a picture of her having breakfast with family and friends. She was joined by her lyricist-husband Javed Akhtar, his ex-wife Honey Irani, Farhan Akhtar, his wife Shibani Dandekar. All of them smiled as Farhan took a selfie. Shabana captioned the picture: "Lebanese food in London !!!"

In another picture taken from afar, Shabana was seen outside, where she was joined by Javed, Farhan, Shibani and Honey again. She captioned the post saying, "Quaint little Lancaster station after Shakyas graduation."

Farhan's family pics

A few days ago, Farhan had posted family pictures from his daughter Shakya's convocation ceremony on his Instagram. There was also a video of Shakya receiving her college degree on the stage can be seen too. In the other three photos, Shakya is seen posing with parents Farhan and Adhuna, grandfather Javed and grandmother Honey respectively.

Farhan wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya .. such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards .. the world is yours. Missed you @akiraakhtar @zoieakhtar #lancasteruniversity #batchof2023.”

He also pointed out in the caption that two family members were missing from the reunion: his sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and younger daughter Akira Akhtar.

Upcoming projects

Shabana was last seen in the 2022 movie What's Love Got to Do With It? directed by Shekhar Kapur. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will release on July 29. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in lead roles.

The trailer of the film gave glimpses of the lives of Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia), whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. They fall in love but soon realise that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to switch and live with each other families to impress them.

