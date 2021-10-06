Shabana Azmi shares pics from get-together with Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar; friends want to borrow her dress

Actor Shabana Azmi had a tiny get-together with her film and theatre friends on Tuesday. She took to Twitter and Instagram to share photos from the party.

In one picture Shabana posed with actors Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. Shabana wore a blue kurta with pink necklace, while Urmila wore a pink silk saree with purple blouse and paired it with a large necklace. Anil also turned up in a colourful tie-dye shirt.

"With my dear ones Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar. Bahut saara pyar (lots of love)," Shabana wrote with the picture on Twitter. Urmila played Shabana's daughter in Shekhar Kapur's Masoom. The film also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Jugal Hansraj. Urmila and Jugal were children at the time.

Apart from Anil and Urmila, Shabana also shared a photo with theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan, who worked with Shabana on their play Tumhari Amrita. “With Feroz Abbas Khan, the director of my long running play Tumhari Amrita. It ran for 22 years,” she wrote with the photo.

Feroz Abbas Khan is also known for directing the opulent Mughal-e-Azam musical and also Raunaq & Jassi.

On Shabana's photos, her friends and followers gave her compliments about her dress. “You know I'm going to borrow that outfit soon,” read a comment. “That dress is just stunning Shabana Jee," read another.

Also read: Shabana Azmi once said it'd be easier for her to convince Steven Spielberg to cast her in film than Farhan Akhtar, Zoya

Shabana has been part of multiple acclaimed films over her long career. She won five National Awards for her performances in movies such as Ankur, Arth and Godmother.

She will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She plays Alia Bhatt's mother in the movie, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan as his parents. In a recent interview, Dharmendra said he was excited to work with Shabana. "I remember we were to work in a film called Bichhoo, but unfortunately the Sai Paranjpye-directorial couldn’t complete. Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge (We won't hold ourselves back in this one),” he said about Shabana to a leading daily.