Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi was one of the first Bollywood stars to come in support of the students and even visited Jantar Mantar to back the CJP-led protest. While the actor was expected to lend her support to another demonstration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday, she was diagnosed with swine flu. The actor took to social media to express her support for the Mumbai protestors.

Shabana Azmi shows support to Mumbai protesters

Shabana Azmi expresses solidarity with Mumbai protesters.

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On Saturday, Shabana took to Instagram and shared pictures from the students' protest and wrote, "My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I've come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation. I'm receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground; many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts. I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity." She further attached her father, Kaifi Azmi's poem.

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{{^usCountry}} According to her team, the actor is running a high fever of 102 degrees and has been advised five days isolation by the doctors. A statement from her team read, "Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her team, the actor is running a high fever of 102 degrees and has been advised five days isolation by the doctors. A statement from her team read, "Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor." {{/usCountry}}

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Shabana has been at the forefront of the student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, standing in solidarity with demonstrators. She joined the Chalo Sansad protest by Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi on July 20 in solidarity with students demanding action over alleged examination irregularities.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shabana revealed that she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the protest and said, “I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me so I am ok now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathicharged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them."

About the protests

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Nearly a month ago, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest took place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk joining the movement and going on a hunger strike. The students demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. The students also demanded reforms to the education system. The protests have now turned into a nationwide moment.

On Friday, Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike in solidarity with students for over 20 days, ended his fast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement saying the accused in the NEET leak have been arrested, and the government is setting up fast-track courts to expedite the case. Pradhan has also resigned from his post.