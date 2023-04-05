'Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, I, Akshay, Ajay, we'll tire them out': Salman Khan on competition with new generation of actors

Salman Khan attended a press conference in Mumbai where he announced the news of hosting the upcoming Filmfare Awards this year. The actor made a dashing appearance in a black suit with a grey shirt and interacted with the media. During the conference, he also talked about giving new generations of actors a ‘run for their money.’ Also read: Salman Khan raises the temperature online as he goes shirtless to flaunt abs Bollywood actor Salman Khan to host Filmfare Award 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

At the event, Salman was asked about his thoughts of new actors in the film industry. To this, the actor gave a witty reply. Referring to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, Salman said that all of them won't be giving it up to the new actors.

He said, “All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily.” He further explained, “Av five mein kaun hai (who are these five people)? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay. ”

After a pause, Salman continued, “We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out. Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to combat that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so).”

Salman joined others at the felicitation ceremony of the press conference. He will be hosting the award night which will be held on April 27. Besides talking about new actors, he also touched upon several other topics.

While he showed support for the censorship of OTT content, he also talked about the importance of opening more theatres across India to provide more job opportunities for the people working in the film industry, as per reports. He also mentioned states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana which are offering concessions to cut back on production costs.

He also admitted about films not working and said that there's a need to work for ‘theatrical on demand’ films. He added that films based on Indian roots have worked so far. He slightly ever so touched upon the increase in prices of movie tickets.

Salman is currently waiting for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, on the occasion of Eid. He has Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif as his next.

