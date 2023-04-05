Salman Khan raises the temperature online as he goes shirtless to flaunt abs, fans cannot believe he's 57

Actor Salman Khan surprised fans with his rare shirtless photo on Instagram. Since last week, he has been actively sharing his photos online. In the latest one, he ditched the shirt and flaunted his six-pack abs. His pictures left many gushing about his fitness. Also read: Salman Khan, Venkatesh recreate Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan Salman Khan flaunted his abs in new photo on Instagram.

The photo was seemingly clicked at Salman's Galaxy apartment in Mumbai. In it, the actor is seen posing under a ray of sunlight while lazing on a black couch, near a glass window. In the dark room, one cannot miss looking at his chiselled abs as Salman posed candidly.

Sharing the photo, Salman wrote in the caption, “May look like it but definitely not chilling.” Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. One of them said, “Bhai ke jaisi body banana is still dream for many gymbois (Salman's body is a dream for many).” “King of Bollywood,” added another one.

Someone else said, “57 year old Salman Khan what a body bhai.” “This BODY at the age of 57 omg unbelievable,” commented one more user. “Tiger abhi zinda hai,” said yet another fan.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Tuesday, the film song Yentamma, starring Ram Charan and Salman released. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

Besides them, the film also has Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu and Bhumika Chawla. It is also said to feature Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others in a few scenes. The film will release on the occasion of Eid on April 21. So far five songs from the film--Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), Bathukamma and Yentamma have been released.

Besides Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will also reunite with co-star Katrina Kaif for the third instalment of their Tiger franchise. It's slated to hit the big screen on Diwali this year. Salman was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in a special cameo appearance. He starred as his iconic agent character Tiger.

