Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor review trailer of Anupam Kher's film Tanvi The Great: ‘It's looking awesome'

The trailer of Anupam Kher's upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great has received praise from actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor, among others. Taking to their respective social media accounts, Shah Rukh and Anil Kapoor shared the trailer of the upcoming film and penned sweet notes. Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor praised Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan praises Tanvi The Great, Anupam Kher reacts

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shah Rukh shared the trailer. He wrote, "To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances… whether it’s acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!!" Re-posting it from his account, Anupam Kher wrote, "Thank you, my dearest friend, for your love and appreciation (red heart emojis)."

Anupam re-shared the notes on his Instagram Stories.

Anil Kapoor reviews Anupam's directorial too

Anil shared a post and wrote, "Some stories stay with you long after the screen fades to black…#TanviTheGreat is one of them. Watch the trailer now – it’s powerful, heartfelt, and deeply inspiring, all my prayers and luck for the success of this labour of love. From @anupampkher. Releasing in cinemas on July 18th. Don’t miss it." Anupam re-shared on his Instagram Stories with red heart, heart eyes and folded hands emojis.

About Tanvi the Great

Tanvi the Great follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dream -- to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission.

The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Anupam, Pallavi Joshi, Iain Glen and Karan Tacker play the prominent roles in the film. The film will release in theatres on July 18.

Anupam on Tanvi the Great

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Anupam shared that Tanvi The Great is not only a heartwarming story of a girl who aspires to join the Indian army, but also a way to ignite the goodness in human beings, which often gets lost in this fast-paced world.

"We all believe in goodness. And life has brought us to this stage. Times have brought us to this stage. Situations have brought us to this stage that we have stopped believing in goodness. That's why when we see goodness, our original feelings come back. The audience who cries...the song that MM Keeravani sang today, or the things he said, or the people watching the trailer were crying, the journalists were crying," he said.