Tanvi The Great trailer: Shubhangi plays Anupam Kher's autistic granddaughter who fights all odds to join Indian Army

Tanvi The Great makers have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt alongside actors Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi. Taking to its YouTube channel, Anupam Kher Studio on Monday posted the over three-minute-long video. Tanvi The Great trailer: Anupam Kher and Shubhangi Dutt in a still from the film.

Shubhangi plays autistic girl in Tanvi The Great

In the video, Shubhangi plays Tanvi Raina, a woman who is autistic. She lives with her mother Vidya, played by Pallavi, and her grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. She takes a trip to Lansdowne and her interest in the Indian Army piques. Her father, Samar Raina, played by Karan Tacker, died while serving in the army when she was young. Wanting to fulfil her late father's dream, she decides to join the army.

Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Boman Irani star in trailer

During the course of her journey, she meets Boman Irani, who plays a fun character. Tanvi's wish to join the army leaves her grandfather in shock. Tanvi approaches Arvind Swami's character, Major Srinivasan, to turn her into a "cheetah" during her training in the army. The trailer then shows Tanvi getting her training as she joins the army.

In the trailer, 21-year-old Tanvi gives her all and more to fulfil her father's unfulfilled dream-- to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfil this mission.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Farhan wrote, “In a world that saw her through a different lens, she kept shining with a light that could not be unseen. Her smile awakens hope, her heart builds courage, and her journey inspires us all. And now, she is here to meet you all. She is #TanviTheGreat.”

About Tanvi The Great

Directed by Anupam, the film will release on July 18. The film also stars Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, and M Nasser. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani. Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC. The global distribution is handled by AA Films, led by Anil Thadani and Excel Entertainment.