Shah Rukh Khan blows flying kisses and waves at fans as he celebrates birthday with family. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday today, November 2, and fans have gathered outside his residence, Mannat, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. After his late-night birthday celebrations with family, a fan shared a video of the actor greeting fans. Shah Rukh is said to have attended a party at the Taj Hotel, with photographs showing his luxury car parked outside the property until the early hours of Monday morning.

Shah Rukh Khan's first appearance after birthday bash with family

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday today.

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The fan, Yusuf Shaikh, took to X and shared a video capturing Shah Rukh after the party. In the video, Shah Rukh could be seen getting into his car. However, before he entered his car, he waved at the fans and blew them flying kisses. The actor was seen dressed in casuals and wearing a beanie over his head.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video shared by the fan claimed Shah Rukh's kids Aryan and Suhana Khan also left the party. In another post, the fan also claimed that Salman Khan also attended Shah Rukh's birthday bash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video shared by the fan claimed Shah Rukh's kids Aryan and Suhana Khan also left the party. In another post, the fan also claimed that Salman Khan also attended Shah Rukh's birthday bash. {{/usCountry}}

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On the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh treated fans with a song from his upcoming movie, King. Sung by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti, the song titled Tu Mil Jaaye featured SRK and Deepika Padukone romancing each other and also gave a glimpse into the raw and intense action in the movie.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh's house, Mannat, also showed a message for his fans on his birthday. A billboard erected at Mannat featured a handwritten note from Shah Rukh which read: “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all.” SRK signed it with ‘lots of love and a big hug’.

About Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie King

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Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a three-year gap. The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film Dunki. The upcoming film also marks his second collaboration with Siddharth after Pathaan, which grossed ₹1,050 crore worldwide.

King features Deepika Padukone in a lead role, marking her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh after films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan, who will make her theatrical debut with the project. The ensemble cast further includes Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla, among others. King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.