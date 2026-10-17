Shah Rukh Khan curates UNIFYD music festival in Abu Dhabi with Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Friday evening announced that he has curated a music festival for Abu Dhabi. Titled the UNIFYD music festival, it will feature performances by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh and Karan Aujla. The actor also announced the festival's 2027 date and venue, revealing that tickets will go on sale soon.

Shah Rukh Khan curates music festival

Shah Rukh Khan has curated the UNIFYD music festival for Abu Dhabi.

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A promo for the UNIFYD music festival has Shah Rukh saying, “Music, how hard can it be?” He then tries to play the keyboard, saxophone, drums, guitar and violin, before even trying his hand at singing. After failing at them all, he says, “Let’s just leave this to the pros.” The video then shows clips of Sonu, Arijit, and Karan performing at various concerts over the years. “It’s time to come together, it’s time to be unified,” says the actor with a smile, referring to the name of the music festival.

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{{^usCountry}} UNIFYD is curated by Shah Rukh, with his son Aryan Khan’s brand, D’YAVOL, as one of the brand partners. The official page for the music festival wrote on social media: “India’s biggest voices. One extraordinary day. UNIFYD, a music festival like no other. 20 March 2027 | Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Download the District app to get notified when tickets go live! #UNIFYD #MusicFestival #arijitsingh #karanaujla #sonunigam.” Suhana Khan commented on the video with heart emojis. An excited Karan commented, “Aujla aujla baby do your thinggg,” with heart eyes and fire emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UNIFYD is curated by Shah Rukh, with his son Aryan Khan’s brand, D’YAVOL, as one of the brand partners. The official page for the music festival wrote on social media: “India’s biggest voices. One extraordinary day. UNIFYD, a music festival like no other. 20 March 2027 | Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Download the District app to get notified when tickets go live! #UNIFYD #MusicFestival #arijitsingh #karanaujla #sonunigam.” Suhana Khan commented on the video with heart emojis. An excited Karan commented, “Aujla aujla baby do your thinggg,” with heart eyes and fire emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Sonu sang for Bollywood films such as Border 2, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Batwara 1947, and Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, while Karan’s most recent releases were the P-Pop Culture album and the hip-hop EP AUJLA SZN 1. Arijit had announced his retirement from Bollywood playback singing in January this year. This year, he sang for films such as Border 2, O’Romeo, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Cocktail 2. His song will soon feature in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend and Maatrubhumi.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming work

Shah Rukh last starred in Sidharth Anand’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in 2023. After scoring two blockbusters from three releases, the actor took a short break before resuming filming for King with Sidharth. The film sees him on-screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji and Raghav Juyal. It will be released in theatres on December 24.