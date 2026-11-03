King's Tu Mil Jaaye becomes most-watched Indian film song in 24 hours with 36 million views; beats Jawan's Zinda Banda, Adipurush's Jai Shri Ram

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations got even bigger, thanks to his upcoming film King. The first song from the film, Tu Mil Jaaye, was released on November 2, on the occasion of the superstar's 61st birthday, and has wasted no time making headlines. The romantic track, which features the special appearance of Deepika Padukone, has clocked record views in its first 24 hours, becoming the most-watched song from an Indian film in a single day.

Tu Mil Jaaye beats Zinda Banda, Ram Siya Ram

King song Tu Mil Jaaye creates history! Shah Rukh Khan beats his own Jawan record with Deepika Padukone.

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The song has crossed 60 million views across platforms in just a day. Its YouTube numbers alone total 36.3 million views and more than 430,000 likes. This puts it ahead of some of the biggest Indian film songs released in recent years.

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Interestingly, the previous record belonged to Shah Rukh himself. Zinda Banda, from his 2023 film Jawan, had garnered 34.6 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours. Tu Mil Jaaye has now comfortably moved past that figure. It has also beaten the opening numbers of Gujju Pataka from the 2022 film Satyaprem Ki Katha (34 million), Jai Shri Ram (32.2 million) and Ram Siya Ram (32.1 million), both from the 2023 film Adipurush and Sikandar Naache (31.9 million) from the 2025 film Sikandar.

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Deep Dive How many views did King’s Tu Mil Jaaye get in its first 24 hours? Tu Mil Jaaye crossed 60 million views across platforms in its first day, including 36.3 million views on YouTube. It became the most-watched song from an Indian film in a 24-hour period. Which Indian film songs did Tu Mil Jaaye beat for the 24-hour YouTube record? It surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Zinda Banda from Jawan, which had 34.6 million YouTube views in its first 24 hours. It also moved ahead of Gujju Pataka, Jai Shri Ram, Ram Siya Ram and Sikandar Naache. Who sings Tu Mil Jaaye, and which actors feature in the song? Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi lend their voices to the song, composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Kumaar. The romantic track features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Non-film singles still reign

{{^usCountry}} While Tu Mil Jaaye has set a new record among Indian film songs, standalone music releases continue to hold their ground in the overall 24-hour viewership rankings. Badshah's Paagal leads the list with 75 million views, followed by Guru Randhawa's Nain Bengali, which recorded 71.4 million views. B Praak's Filhal 2 - Mohabbat is next with 51 million views, while Guru Randhawa's collaboration with Pitbull, Slowly Slowly, clocked 38 million views, keeping it ahead of the new King track. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's reunion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Tu Mil Jaaye has set a new record among Indian film songs, standalone music releases continue to hold their ground in the overall 24-hour viewership rankings. Badshah's Paagal leads the list with 75 million views, followed by Guru Randhawa's Nain Bengali, which recorded 71.4 million views. B Praak's Filhal 2 - Mohabbat is next with 51 million views, while Guru Randhawa's collaboration with Pitbull, Slowly Slowly, clocked 38 million views, keeping it ahead of the new King track. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's reunion {{/usCountry}}

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The song brings Shah Rukh and Deepika back together, making their reunion one of its biggest talking points. Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the romantic number, composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Kumaar. International pop star Ed Sheeran is also part of the track's artist lineup. The video offers a mix of romance, action and dramatic dialogues, giving fans a glimpse of the world of King.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om and has since shared screen space with him in Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Pathaan and Jawan.

About King

December 24 will see Shah Rukh Khan return to the big screen with King, marking his first theatrical release since Dunki in 2023. King brings him back in a different avatar, with a sizeable cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, among others. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also set to make special appearances.

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Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures.