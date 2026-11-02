Shah Rukh Khan’s King song Tu Mil Jaaye has fans speculating about Suhana Khan’s surprise appearance
On his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh Khan released Tu Mil Jaaye, a romantic song featuring him with Deepika Padukone. Fans believe they have spotted Suhana Khan too.
Shah Rukh Khan gave fans a special treat on his 61st birthday by releasing the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from his much-anticipated film King. The romantic track features Shah Rukh romancing Deepika Padukone, bringing back memories of their previous collaborations, including Pathaan and Jawan. However, fans were quick to spot what they believe could be a glimpse of Suhana Khan in a blink-and-miss scene in the song.
Did Suhana make surprise appearance in King song?
The song opens with Shah Rukh declaring that he is not a 'qaatil' (killer), but an 'aashiq' (lover), as he is seen flaunting a gun with a charming smile. The following scenes show him completely smitten by Deepika as the two romance each other against breathtaking locations across the world.
The visuals then quickly shift to reveal the fiercer side of Shah Rukh's character, showing him in action as he takes on his enemies. One blink-and-miss scene features a girl standing with her back to the camera in front of a burning house.
Deep Dive
Fans believe the girl could be Suhana Khan, who is also part of the film's cast. Sharing their guesses online, one person commented, "I guess this is suhana khan from the new song of #King." Another wrote, "Suhana khan? #King."
A third fan speculated about her character's storyline, writing, "Does Suhana khan's character die here, or she meet Rani's character and eventually become the main lead? Whatever the situation, one thing is certain: the father-daughter emotions in #King are going to be absolute MAYHEM. ❤️🩹🔥"
About Tu Mil Jaaye
The song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, along with an English rap segment by Ed Sheeran. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with Hindi lyrics penned by Kumaar and the English rap written by Ed Sheeran. The choreography is by Piyush and Shazia.
Shah Rukh took to social media at midnight to share the song with fans. Sharing it, he wrote, "This era of love is bestowed upon the fortunate ones... Where roses bloom amidst the fragrance of gunpowder...Of Love and other Battles...This December, #LoveLikeAKing #TuMilJaaye song out now! #KING."
About King
King is an upcoming action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhay Verma, among others.
The film marks Suhana's theatrical debut. It is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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