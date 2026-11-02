Shah Rukh Khan blows flying kisses and waves at fans as he celebrates birthday with family. Watch

The fan, Yusuf Shaikh, took to X and shared a video capturing Shah Rukh after the party. In the video, Shah Rukh could be seen getting into his car. However, before he entered his car, he waved at the fans and blew them flying kisses. The actor was seen dressed in casuals and wearing a beanie over his head.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday today, November 2, and fans have gathered outside his residence, Mannat, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. After his late-night birthday celebrations with family, a fan shared a video of the actor greeting fans. Shah Rukh is said to have attended a party at the Taj Hotel, with photographs showing his luxury car parked outside the property until the early hours of Monday morning.

Another video shared by the fan claimed Shah Rukh's kids Aryan and Suhana Khan also left the party. In another post, the fan also claimed that Salman Khan also attended Shah Rukh's birthday bash.

On the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh treated fans with a song from his upcoming movie, King. Sung by Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran and Madhubanti, the song titled Tu Mil Jaaye featured SRK and Deepika Padukone romancing each other and also gave a glimpse into the raw and intense action in the movie.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh's house, Mannat, also showed a message for his fans on his birthday. A billboard erected at Mannat featured a handwritten note from Shah Rukh which read: “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all.” SRK signed it with ‘lots of love and a big hug’.