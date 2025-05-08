Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles as he returns to Mumbai after stunning debut at Met Gala. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening after his historic debut at the Met Gala 2025. The Bollywood superstar was captured by paparazzi as he walked out of the Mumbai airport. The actor was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and body guard Ravi Singh. Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, the videos of Shah Rukh Khan's return surfaced on social media. The actor looked stylish as ever as he walked in a white t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. He completed the look with black jacket and shades, accesorising it with blue bag, brown belt and white sneakers.

Shah Rukh made history at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan made a scintillating debut at the prestigious Met Gala this year. Shah Rukh walked the stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York dressed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Keeping with the theme of this year, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', the actor wore an elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool, which had the detailing of monogrammed Japanese horn buttons.

Shah Rukh's look was adorned with an iconic Bengal Tiger Head Cane- crafted in 18k gold and studded with tourmalines, sapphires, and diamonds- and a signature ‘K’ necklace.

SRK thanked Sabya for making him feel like a King

Shah Rukh thanked his designer Sabyasachi on his social media for introducing him to the Met Gala. The superstar posted two pictures-- one monochrome and another coloured, showcasing his black ensemble and exquisite jewellery.

Shah Rukh wrote, “Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!”