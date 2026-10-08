Shah Rukh Khan mourns the death of his friend and co-star Nana Patekar, recalls when he told him ‘don't lose the actor to become a hero’

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is mourning the death of his friend and co-star Nana Patekar. In a note he penned on Instagram on Thursday, he recalled how Nana once asked him not to lose the actor in him while pursuing a career as a hero. Nana died on October 8 at the age of 75 in Goa due to a cardiac arrest. Shah Rukh’s eulogy for him came in the evening.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nana Patekar first worked together in the 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s obituary for Nana Patekar

Shah Rukh posted a still with Nana from their 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. He recalled shooting with him, writing, “When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said ‘hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai’! (Stop fixing your hair like a hero, you’re an actor).”

Deep Dive What did Shah Rukh Khan say in his tribute to Nana Patekar? Shah Rukh recalled Nana telling him, “Don’t lose the actor to become a hero.” He described Nana as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend whose honesty and affection he would miss. How did Shah Rukh Khan and Nana Patekar know each other? They were friends and co-stars in the 1992 film *Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman*. Shah Rukh said Nana offered him candid advice and acted as a mentor and critic. Where was Nana Patekar’s funeral held? Nana Patekar’s funeral was scheduled to take place at his farmhouse in Pune on Thursday. His body was to be brought there for fans to pay their respects.

The actor also wrote about Nana’s straightforward nature, “He didn’t flatter you. He didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile.” Shah Rukh added, “He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back.”

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Calls Nana Patekar a mentor, critic and friend

{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh further wrote about his relationship with Nana, “He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories,” adding, “Nana your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh further wrote about his relationship with Nana, “He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories,” adding, “Nana your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom.” {{/usCountry}}

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The star wrote about how much he will miss his friend, “You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time....’hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona’. (Don't lose the actor to become a hero)” He ended his note with, “May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP.”

After Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Nana and Shah Rukh worked together in 2002 for Shakti: The Power. It was their last film together. Nana Patekar’s funeral will be held at his Pune farm on Thursday. His body is expected to have been brought there at 5 PM for a ‘darshan’ for fans.