Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Parzaan Dastur poses with Shah Rukh Khan; fans react. See pic

Parzaan Dastur took to Instagram and shared picture with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He posted an unseen picture with him from an undisclosed event on Tuesday. He was all smiles as he posed with him. Parzaan, played the role of cute little sardar kid from Shah Rukh's hit movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Many fans rushed to the comment section and dropped sweet messages in the comment section. (Also read: ‘When Tiger met Pathaan’: Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan in unseen pic by Meezaan)

Parzaan posted two pictures with Shah Rukh Khan. In one of the pictures, the two twinned in black outfits. Shah Rukh wore a black shirt with black coat while Parzaan wore a maroon shirt with white tie and black coat. Parzaan smiled bright as he posed for the camera. Both of them looked straight into the camera. In another picture, little Parzaan sat on the shoulder of Shah Rukh.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Parzaan wrote, “When Parzaan met Pathaan (cracker emoji).” He used ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Blockbuster’ as the hashtags. Actor Anjali Bharot commented, “Taare gin rahe ho (Are you counting the stars)?” To which, replied, “Not without you! (kiss emojis).” Actors Dipannita Sharma and Rajesh Tailang dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the post, one of Parzaan's fans commented, “Ah! Y'all should have recreated the pose (laughing emoji).” To which, he said, “He said I would have to lift him up (laughing emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Tussi Jaa rhe ho, Tussi jaaoge kahan (Are you going, Where are you going)?" He replied with laughing emojis. Other fan commented, “What yaar, I feel envious of you now.” “Wow, feeling great to see you together, after a very long time”, added one. Many fans dropped hearts emojis on the picture.

Parzaan is fondly remembered by people for his line, ‘Tussi jaarhe ho, tussi na jaao’ which he said to Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film was directed by Karan Johar, and produced by Yash Johar.

Shah Rukh's latest film Pathaan, hit the theatres on January 25. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent roles. Salman Khan also has an extended cameo as Tiger in the film. Shah Rukh also has Dunki and Jawan as his upcoming projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON