Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan deletes latest Instagram post from New York

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is among the most followed celebrities on Instagram. On Monday, she deleted her latest pictures.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Suhana Khan decided to take down her latest couple of pictures from New York.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan raked in many compliments on the couple of pictures that she shared on Instagram on Sunday. However, the star kid has now deleted her post.

In the pictures, Suhana was seen at a beautiful restaurant in a black dress and perfect makeup. She was wearing a golden necklace and had her hair tied up in a neat bun.

All from Navya Naveli Nanda to Suhana's cousin and niece of mom Gauri Khan, Alia Chhiba responded to the picture, showing Suhana with compliments. Another follower reacted: "Okay cheekbones." Many others wrote "cuteee", "oh my" and "gorgeous".

The now-deleted pictures:

Suhana has not shared the reason behind deleting her post. She has already restricted comments to the people she follows herself.

The star kid has previously spoken about all the online bullying and hate comments she had to face on Instagram. Last year, she shared screenshots of messages and comments from people who criticised her complexion and her looks.

She said that she has been called ugly since she was the age of 12 and added that ‘hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure’. In her Instagram post, Suhana wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” she added.

