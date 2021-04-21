Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a peek into her quaint bedroom in New York apartment. See photo
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a peek into her quaint bedroom in New York apartment. See photo

Suhana Khan, who is currently studying at a New York university, gave Instagram followers a sneak peek of her bedroom in her new selfie. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Suhana Khan shared a mirror selfie from her room in New York.

Hours after she gave her Instagram followers a peek into her sunlit New York apartment, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has now shown everyone a glimpse of her quaint bedroom. She took to Instagram stories to share a new mirror selfie, with her face cropped out. It appears to have been taken in her room.

In the photo, Suhana could be seen wearing high-waist baggy jeans with an olive green crop top and white sneakers. A small green handbag was slung over her shoulder.

The room had wooden flooring, with white dominating the decor. The cosy bed, sleek bedside table and revolving chair were all in different shades of white.

Suhana Khan's Instagram story
Suhana spent the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic with her family in Mumbai and then flew to Dubai with them for the Indian Premier League. In January, she returned to New York. She studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

Like Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to be an actor. She has starred in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

In September last year, Suhana shared screenshots of hate messages she received, which criticised her complexion. She said that she has been getting nasty comments about her appearance since the age of 12 and emphasised the need to end colour prejudice.

Suhana, talking about the beauty standards in society, said that she did not have any regrets about not being tall and light-skinned. “I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” she wrote in her post.

