Shah Rukh Khan says he is a fan of 'GOAT' Salman Khan, responds to fan who asked him to dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya in film

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter talking about Salman Khan and his latest release Pathaan. He wrote, "I am loving it that you are loving it. AskSRK for a few minutes to share more of love if that’s possible….and keep the questions ZINDA!!! Pathaan." A fan asked him, "@iamsrk (what was) Abram's response after watching Pathaan?" The actor said, "I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it." (Also Read | Mira Rajput says she 'had a blast' watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in Pathaan)

Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in Pathaan. Speaking about it, a fan tweeted, "@iamsrk AskSRK amazing mindblowing fantabulous never seen before avatar gaya tha Tiger ka fan banke aaya Pathaan ka fan banke (I went to watch as a fan of Tiger but came out as Pathaan fan)." Shah Rukh replied, "Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas (I too am a fan of Tiger...just keep me in your heart along with him) #Pathaan."

A person said, "@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gayi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe (Pathaan is a hit but you won't be able to compete with Salman Khan at the box office)." Shah Rukh replied, “Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan (Salman is...what do people say nowadays...the young people...ya)….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan.”

"Sir train vale scene me chaiya chaiya dance bi kar dete salman sir ke sathh (You could have danced with Salman to Chaiyya Chaiyya in the train scene) ....@iamsrk AskSRK Bhai jitna kar saka kar diya na…ab jaan loge bacche ki kya (I did what I could...what more do you want)!!!" Asking about fighting John Abraham's character in the film, a fan asked, "Pathaan ko kaisa laga jim se takrakar (How did Pathaan feel after fighting Jim)?" He said, "Jim is too solid man….bahut maara usne (he beat me up a lot)….uff! Thank God I survived…#Pathaan."

When a fan asked, "@iamsrk How happy are you in last 3 days?" Shah Rukh responded, "As happy as a father is when he sees his child being appreciated. #Pathaan." Another fan asked, "Pathaan ka public response dekh kaisa lag raha (How are you feeling after seeing the public's response on Pathaan)??" Shah Rukh replied, "Naach gaao hanso kya pata kal ho na ho….lekin sab karo thoda pyaar se (Dance, sing, laugh who knows what will happen tomorrow...do everything but with love). Look after each other when u are celebrating Pathaan please."

A person asked, "#Pathaan Ye records dekhne ke baad apko kaisa lag raha hai (How are you feeling after looking at Pathaan's records)?" "Ha ha lagta hai ab gaon waapis chala jaaoon (Ha ha I feel like going back to the village)!!" replied Shah Rukh. A fan said, "Sir @iamsrk PathaanMovie ke collection ko dekh kr kaisa Mehsoos Ho Raha Aapko (How are feeling after seeing the Pathaan's movie collection)?" "Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain (Numbers are there in the phone...I count happiness)…#Pathaan."

Pathaan took its total worldwide gross collection to ₹313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

