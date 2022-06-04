Shah Rukh Khan says 'inevitable issues surrounding us' led to Jawan's delay, thanks Atlee for making the movie

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday cited the reason behind the delay of his upcoming film Jawan. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh also thanked Atlee, director of the film, for 'making this dream come to life'. The actor shared the poster of Jawan in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (Also Read | Salman Khan writes a note for ‘mera bhai Shah Rukh Khan' after Jawan teaser, fans hail their friendship)

In the posters, Shah Rukh sat with a bandage covering half of his face and a few on his hands. He wore a red shirt and olive green pants. The film is written and directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh captioned the post, "It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "What a comeback three movies back to back #kingkhan." "This makeup is really wonderful," commented another fan. "The king is back," said a person. "Congrats King Khan jawaan should be an industrial hit!" read a comment.

On Friday, Shah Rukh announced his third release, Jawan, for 2023, after Pathaan and Dunki. Sharing a teaser video on Instagram, Shah Rukh captioned the post, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @atlee47 @redchilliesent."

Actor Salman Khan reposted Jawan's teaser on Instagram and wrote, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai (My young brother is ready) @iamsrk." Atlee, aka Arun Kumar, who has collaborated with Shah Rukh for the first time, replied, "thank you sir" in the comments section of Salman's post.

In Jawan's teaser, Shah Rukh Khan is shown wounded and covered in bandages against a harsh landscape. The film's first look establishes the tone for what is to come: a larger-than-life action adventure. Shah Rukh and Gauri's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment has produced Jawan.

The film will release in theatres worldwide in five languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on June 2, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON