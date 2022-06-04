Salman Khan writes a note for ‘mera bhai Shah Rukh Khan' after Jawan teaser, fans hail their friendship

Shah Rukh Khan is back in and as Jawan and Salman Khan decided to promote the film teaser on Instagram. The teaser shows a battered and bandaged Shah Rukh gearing up for an attack on his enemies. Sharing the teaser on Instagram and referring to Shah Rukh as his “bhai (brother)”, Salman wrote, "Mere jawaan bhai ready hai @iamsrk." Also read: Fans feel Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Atlee’s Jawan teaser is similar to Liam Neeson’s in 1990 superhero film Darkman

Tamil filmmaker and Jawan director Atlee replied to Salman's post, "Thank you sir". The film is produced by Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan and his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on June 2, 2023.

A fan reacted to Atlee's comment, "Salman sir ke sath ek project kro iske baad (do a film with Salman as well)." Another hailed the two Khans, saying, “Bollywood ki do shaan ek Salman Khan dusra Shah Rukh Khan (these two are the face of Bollywood).” One more fan commented, “The way Salman support Shah Rukh is beyond words." A fan reacted to Salman's caption, “Sir aap kb ready honge (when will you be ready with a film)?”

Sharing more about the film, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Atlee said with the film he wants to give viewers an exceptional experience. “I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before,” he said.

Jawan is Shah Rukh's third most-anticipated film after he wrapped up shooting for Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and started work on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Rumours suggest Shah Rukh will also make an impressive appearance in the third installment in Salman's Ek Tha Tiger series and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.

Salman and Shah Rukh recently met at Karan Johar's birthday party. While Salman had posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet, Shah Rukh's presence was confirmed only through inside videos from the star-studded bash. The two also met at Baba Siddique's iftar bash this year.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018 film Zero. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma but couldn't impress critics.

