Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday bash: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji pose together, Ananya Panday can't stop dancing. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 today. The actor celebrated his birthday with friends and family at his Alibaug home. His best friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, shared a picture giving a glimpse into the starry celebration on social media. Karan Johar shared a glimpse from Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday bash.

Karan Johar shares glimpse into Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash

On Friday, Karan took to Instagram Stories and shared a selfie with Rani Mukerji from Shah Rukh’s birthday bash. Dressed in a white ensemble, the filmmaker was seen showering love on Rani and kissing her on the cheek while posing for the camera. Although Shah Rukh was missing from the photo, the picture gave a hint of the fun celebration.

Karan Johar with Rani Mukerji at Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday bash.

In the background, Ananya Panday was seen holding a drink in her hand and dancing her heart out. She looked stunning in a halter-neck golden dress. Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, “Guess the photo bomber?” Apart from Ananya, many people were seen dancing and enjoying themselves at Shah Rukh’s 60th birthday bash. Earlier, Farah Khan had also shared a photo with Shah Rukh on social media, where she was seen hugging and kissing him on the cheek.

It looks like SRK had a star-studded evening, with his close friends gathering to celebrate as he turned 60. Fans have been waiting outside Mannat with banners bearing the actor’s name and photo, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. Every year, Shah Rukh waves at his fans from Mannat on his birthday.

About Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar’s upcoming work

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. The actor will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla, among others. The film is currently under production. On the other hand, Karan Johar’s upcoming productions include Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil, which is yet to finalise its release date, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, which is set for release on December 31, 2025.