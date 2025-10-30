Manish Malhotra says Bhansali didn't work with him as he is close to Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra: 'You make your path'

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades now. During that time, he has worked with some of the top filmmakers in the country, designing costumes for the biggest films. And while most filmmakers have worked with Manish multiple times, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a notable exception. The filmmaker, known for the kind of grandeur and opulence Manish is also known for, has never collaborated with the designer since his debut film over 30 years ago. Manish Malhotra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali haven't worked together in 29 years.

Manish Malhotra on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

On his recent appearance on the chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, Manish addressed this, saying it was largely due to Bhansali assuming Manish was part of a ‘group’ with Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

Manish Malhotra appeared on the show alongside actor Sonakshi Sinha. When the hosts – Kajol and Twinkle Khanna – spoke about frequent collaborators, Kajol mentioned that he has worked with all top directors except Bhansali. Responding to this, Manish said, “I did only one film, Khamoshi. After that, we never worked together.” Khamoshi: The Musical, released in 1996, was Bhansali’s directorial debut. He has since directed nine more films and one web series – Heeramandi.

Talking about why they didn’t work together after Khamoshi, Manish said, “I think once somebody asked him that and he always thought I was very friendly with Karan Johar and Adi (Aditya Chopra), in that group kind of thing.” Manish said he even confronted Bhansali about it later. “I said, 'Sanjay, I am a professional and I can work with so many different actors.' Yes, but sometimes some things just don't happen, and then you just make your own path.”

About Manish Malhotra's career

Manish Malhotra began his career modelling in the 1980s before he became a stylist for Divya Bharti in an unreleased 1989 film. He later made his debut as a costume designer with Swarg in 1990 and went on to design costumes for memorable films like Rangeela, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara, Enthiran, and more.