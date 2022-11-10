Shahana Goswami felt Kapil Sharma might not be able to act in Zwigato

Actor Shahana Goswami is all set to star in Nandita Das’ upcoming film Zwigato, with Kapil Sharma. In a new interview, Shahana recalled how she wasn’t sure about Kapil’s acting skills before working with him. In the film, Shanana stars as Kapil’s wife. Also read: Kapil Sharma says he is not worried about Zwigato failing

In Zwigato, Kapil essays the role of a food delivery rider who lost his job as a factory's floor manager and joins a food delivery service company. The film follows his plight amid incentives and tough situations at work. The film screened at Toronto International Film Festival followed by Busan International Film Festival earlier in 2022, is yet to release in India.

Ahead of the release, Shahana opened up about the film. Talking about working with Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma, she told Indian Express, “I’ve worked with Nandita Das before on Firaaq. Zwigato is my second innings with her, my first with Kapil (Sharma). With Nandita, there is a very easy flow that I have. We are friends and I love working with her as an actor. She teaches me a lot as a director. With Kapil, it was so effortless. I didn’t know how he’d be. He’s such a big star. I didn’t know if he’d be able to act. Nandita told me that he’s playing this character in Zwigato, he’d be able to do it.”

“When Nandita first told me about him, I was like, ‘Kapil?’, but then I thought it was a good idea. Initially, I didn’t know him. I had not even seen his show, but I had a feeling (he’ll be able to do it). When I met him, I was convinced that he’ll nail it because he’s a very real person. He has that in him and he’s very talented. He’s also done theatre in his childhood. He’s a good actor and I really enjoyed working with him,” she also added.

Earlier, Kapil had shared why he signed up for an independent film. He said that has nothing to lose even if the film fails to impress the audience. Meanwhile, the makers are yet to finalise a release date in India.

