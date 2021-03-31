Shahid Kapoor has a savage reply to post about his three-layered protection look

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen at the Mumbai airport wearing three layers of protection. The look led to numerous fan reactions, with a paparazzo account even asking if Shahid is able to breathe under the many layers. "If he is able to breathe well then 5 stars," the photographer had stated. Shahid had a witty response for him.

The actor took to the comments section and wrote, "No actually have been holding my breath for over a year now." The response left fans in splits. "@shahidkapoor epic reply," said a fan. "@shahidkapoor haha good one," another fan replied to his comment. "@shahidkapoor perfect reply exists," a third fan commented. "@shahidkapoor savage (fire emoji)," a fourth person commented.

Shahid Kapoor replies to a post about his three-layered face protection.

Shahid, while leaving the airport on Tuesday afternoon, was sporting a mask, a pair of sunglasses, and a thick face shield. The actor's extreme precautionary measure came amid rising cases in Mumbai. The Centre on Tuesday said that eight of the top 10 Covid-19 high-burden districts of the country are from Maharashtra, with Mumbai featuring in the list.

A number of Bollywood stars have tested positive recently. This includes Ranbir Kapoor, who has recovered now, Kartik Aaryan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Paresh Rawal, among others. Several stars have also taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The list features Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dharmendra and others.

Shahid, meanwhile, has been busy with his projects. The actor wrapped the shoot of his sports-themed movie Jersey. The movie is a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu movie of the same name. Shahid plays a cricketer in the movie. The film also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also shooting for his upcoming project with Family Man helmers Raj and DK. The OTT project will mark his debut on the platform. Shahid stars alongside Raashi Khanna.

