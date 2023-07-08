Shahid Kapoor: ‘I’ve seen physical abuse as a child'

Shahid Kapoor has added a new layer to the debate around his 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. He's said that while he gets the criticism of love being equated to physical abuse in the film, because he himself has been a victim of physical abuse in his childhood, he believes that “everyone deserves a second chance” when in love. (Also Read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput kiss in new photo; share cute posts on 8th wedding anniversary: ‘I gave you my heart’)

Shahid Kapoor in a scene from Kabir Singh.

When Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's adaptation of his 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, released four years ago, it took the Bollywood discourse by storm. While it became a raging success at the box office, many panned it for glorifying its titular character, an aggressive man who was physically abusive in a romantic relationship with Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.

Shahid's latest response to criticism

“I've seen physical abuse as a child. I understand what you're talking about. But it was just a dysfunctional love story between a very simple girl and a very talented, brilliant, aggressive, disturbed guy. And stuff like that happens on a day-today basis,” Shahid said in an interview to Mid-Day.

Shahid also clarified that he didn't see the character of Kabir Singh as a ‘hero’ or an ‘anti-hero,’ but just as the protagonist of a story. He added that not every protagonist is a nice guy, just like Devdas wasn't because he physically abused Paro. Shahid, though, was quick to clarify that he thinks Devdas is a great film.

Shahid says ‘everyone deserves a second chance’

“My point is, in love, have we all not messed up? Are we all perfect human beings? Everyone deserves a second chance, however rubbish they might be. If you're saying, ‘This guy is a great guy! He did everything right.’ Nobody said that. You go see the promo, every line in that promo says, ‘He’s disturbed. He's a problem. He has anger management issues. He cannot be accepted by society, and he is self-destructive. So right at the beginning of the promo, you're establishing that this is a film about this kind of a character. At no point was he said to be this great guy. But I guess (for) some people, it becomes about right and wrong. But I feel all kinds of things happen in life, and we can show them.”

