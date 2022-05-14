Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu post new pics from biking trip; fans call them 'Indian Fast and Furious team'

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Kunal Kemmu are currently on a road trip to Europe with their friends. They recently shared pictures from a pit stop they made in France. Fans complimented the gang and also called them the Indian version of the Fast and Furious team. Also Read| Kunal Kemmu posts pic with Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter from Europe trip, fans ask 'how expensive was this trip?'

Shahid took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a picture, in which he and his friends were seen posing with their bikes. He captioned it, "#carpediem." Kunal Kemmu also shared the picture on Instagram Stories, in addition to a video in which the group was seen riding their bikes.

Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter shared the picture with the caption, "Rider aesthetic." He shared another picture from the cafe which showed their jackets placed on a chair with helmets lying on the table in front of them. Another photograph showed their bikes neatly parked in a row.

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Kunal Kemmu on their biking trip.

Fans showered love on the posts and told Shahid that he has been giving them Kabir Singh vibes. The 2019 film featured several scenes of Shahid's title character riding a bike. Another fan wrote, "Bad Boy Team," while one said, "Indian Fast and Furious team." One fan said, "Squad goals."

Kunal Kemmu had previously shared a picture from the trip that showed the group posing along the wall. His sister-in-law Saba Pataudi Khan commented on the picture, "Great line up boys. Glad no one wore stripes!!"

Kunal was last seen in the 2020 film Lootcase. He will be seen next in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2. He was also seen in Zee5's show Abhay. Ishaan will be seen next in Pippa, which is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. He also has Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Shahid was last seen in Jersey, which also starred Mrunal Thakur. He will soon be making his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi, directed by Raj & DK.

