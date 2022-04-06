Shahid Kapoor jokes he is thrown out of his house by wife Mira Rajput and kids every day: 'Meri aukat hi nahi hai'

Shahid Kapoor has joked that he finds he has no power when it comes to his wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Shahid further said that he is even thrown out of his house every day but he always returns. Shahid had tied the knot with Mira in 2015. Also Read| Mira Rajput wants Oscar for Shahid Kapoor as he dramatically accuses her of insulting his Instagram feed. Watch

The welcomed their first child, daughter Misha in 2016. They named her Misha by combining their names Mira and Sasha- Shahid's nickname that his friends and family call him by. They became parents to son, Zain, in 2018. The actor said that fatherhood has evolved him as a person, noting that becoming a father makes one a little less self-absorbed.

When asked about the impossible moments in his life, Shahid told Siddharth Kannan, “Roz apne biwi aur baccho ke saamne, aisa lagta hai ki meri aukat hi nahi hai. Lekin main ghar mein reh raha hu abhi bhi. 7 saal se nikla nahi mai ghar se, matlab nikla, (par) aa gaya wapas. (I feel it every day that I have no status in front of my wife and my children. Still I am living at the home. I haven't left home for 7 years. I mean I leave, but I come back).” When Siddharth asked if Shahid feels Mira and the kids will throw him out of the house daily, the actor said, "I don't feel that, it actually happens. You have two daughters so they protect you. I only have one daughter, and she has started going to school now. Injustice is done with me when she is not there."

In another part of the interview, Shahid was asked if his wife Mira Rajput gives him upfront feedback on his work. In response, he said, "very critical." When asked about one role that Mira was very critical of, Shahid said, "ll my films. Except the bad ones, she doesn't waste her time with them. She's like 'it's so bad I don't wanna comment on it. Let's talk about the ones that are decent.' She's very straight up, I like that. We don't always agree and that's the best part of a healthy relationship where you can agree to disagree."

Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a cricketer in Jersey, an upcoming sports drama written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled for release on April 14.

