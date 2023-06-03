Shahid Kapoor feels ‘very upset’ when people assume he didn't struggle with dad Pankaj Kapur's influence: I’m self-made

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most well-known actors of Bollywood, having worked in the industry for around two decades. The son of actor Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid has now opened up about his struggling days in the film industry. The Kabir Singh actor said that contrary to people's assumptions, it has not been easy for him despite the name of his father. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor reveals why Mira Rajput wanted Misha, Zain to watch his film Jab We Met co-starring Kareena Kapoor)

Shahid opens up about his struggle

Shahid Kapoor revealed that he is a 'self-made' actor, did not have it easy because of the influence of his father Pankaj Kapur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid has revealed that such comments make him ‘very upset.’ The actor said how his father Pankaj Kapur never made calls to help him find work in the industry. Shahid marked his film debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk. Since then, he has established himself with a number of films including Jab We Met, Vivaah, Badmaash Company, Haider, and Kabir Singh to name a few.

Shahid says he's ‘self-made’

In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid said, "I’m one of those self-made guys who people think because his papa was an actor, he got it easy. And I get very upset with that. I’m like ‘hey guys, you don’t know my struggle’. Just because my father was Pankaj Kapur doesn’t mean that I had it easy because I didn’t even live with him. I lived with my mom.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid further added that his father never made some quick calls to get him work in the industry. "He (Pankaj) was a very proud man. He would never tell his son ki mein yaha call kar deta hoon, jaake unse mil le. He was not like that. He was like I struggled my way up and I was too proud to ask him also ever for any support. In fact, I never even brough it up with him neither did he ever ask me. It just never came up. So of course, it has been 20 years of a lot of work.” he concluded.

Shahid will next be seen in Bloody Daddy, which is set to release in Jio Cinemas on June 8. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Diana Penty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON