Shahid Kapoor's children Misha and Zain hold mom Mira Rajput's hand outside airport, fan says: 'Itni jaldi bade hogaye'

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, was seen with their children--daughter Misha and son Zain--as they exited the Mumbai airport on Monday. Several pictures and videos of the family members emerged online in which Mira was seen holding her children's hands. While Misha sprinted next to her mother, Zain was seen quietly walking along with them.

For her airport look, Mira Rajput opted for a blue top, pairing it with black pants and sneakers. She half tied her hair back and carried a backpack. Misha was dressed in a black outfit while Zain wore a blue sweatshirt and pants.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, fans dropped comments. Reacting to the post, they said that Misha and Zain have grown up. A person wrote, "Ye itna jaldi bade hogaye (They have grown up so fast)." "Iska beta toh bahot lamba hai age ke according (Her son is so tall with respect to his age)," said another person.

"Itne bade ho gaye dono (Both Misha and Zain ha e grown up so much)," wrote another fan. "I just noticed ....mumma did twinning with both," added a person. "Zain so biggie," said a person.

Mira Rajput opted for a blue top, paired it with black pants and sneakers.

Earlier in the day, Mira had shared a post on Instagram featuring the trio. In the picture, they put their feet together as the picture was taken. She captioned the photo, "My babies and me (star emoji)."

Mira often shares pictures of herself and Shahid on her Instagram feed. Recently Mira shared her photo, as she stood in front of a car. She captioned the post, "Had to get dressed top to toe after ages (I think I’ve hacked the waist-up zoom game). Pulled out a dress I last wore on my anniversary a couple of years back; the pre-covid era. Now all I could think of was how quickly can I click a picture while my mask is off! (It’s still sneakily there). Fortunately, I’ve re-learnt how to walk in heels and I love anything yellow."

Sharing a picture of Shahid in a red T-shirt recently on Instagram, Mira wrote, "I love you. 'Last bite for a handsome husband' My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsolucky."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016. They became parents to Zain in 2018. Last year the family had travelled to the Maldives and Dubai and also posted pictures on Instagram.

Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film Jersey. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the movie that also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others. He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project, which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

