Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput goes gym-chic in new selfie, poses in sports bra and leggings
Mira Rajput nailed the chic athleisure look in her new selfie.
Mira Rajput nailed the chic athleisure look in her new selfie.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput goes gym-chic in new selfie, poses in sports bra and leggings

  • Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a new picture of herself wearing a stylish athleisure outfit. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 09:13 AM IST

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a new mirror selfie on Instagram Stories. The picture, which appeared to be taken after a workout session, featured her wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings. Her hair was left loose.

While Mira Rajput did not add a caption to her photo, she used a ‘light leak’ Instagram filter. The background was blurred and she was in focus.

Mira Rajput gave a glimpse of her abs as she posed in a sports bra and leggings.
Mira Rajput gave a glimpse of her abs as she posed in a sports bra and leggings.


Last month, Mira shared a video of herself exercising outdoors using resistance bands. She often gives glimpses of her workouts, whether it is doing squats with 40 kg weights or skipping.

During an earlier Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Mira was asked about the secret to her post-pregnancy weight loss. She and Shahid Kapoor have two children - daughter Misha and son Zain. “You know, I get asked this question quite often. It was slow, it did take time. But the most important thing is eating right, the correct portions and working out. Nothing replaces them,” she replied.

Mira used her reach as a social media influencer to share details of helplines and Covid-19 resources amid the second wave of the pandemic. In a video, she urged her followers to at least amplify the voices of those trying to help as well as information on different services and resources, if they could not help patients themselves.

“Staying at home is your duty but you can help so many people right from your homes,” she said. She also shared multiple links to places where one can find aid. “Be the voice of the others, help them. We might just be able to help someone at a crucial time like this,” she added.

Also read: Arjun Bijlani remembers his last message to Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in the sports drama Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. He is also set to make his digital debut in an Amazon Prime Video series directed by Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor

Related Stories

A video of Disha Patani auditioning for a cold cream advertisement.
A video of Disha Patani auditioning for a cold cream advertisement.
bollywood

Watch birthday girl Disha Patani audition for ad at 19

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • Disha Patani had featured in numerous advertisements before she made her Bollywood debut. On her birthday, here's a look back at the time she had auditioned for one of the advertisements.
READ FULL STORY
Nikki Tamboli talks about dealing with the loss of her brother.
Nikki Tamboli talks about dealing with the loss of her brother.
tv

Nikki Tamboli on dealing with her brother's loss

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Nikki Tamboli lost her brother Jatin Tamboli last month and says she has not even had a conversation with her parents as she fears crying in front of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.