Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares picture of son Zain: 'Growing up too fast'
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares picture of son Zain: 'Growing up too fast'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a photo of their son Zain. He is the younger child of the couple.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two children--Misha and Zain.

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a picture of their son Zain, sleeping in bed. Mira posted the picture on Instagram Stories on Monday, and ruminated on how quickly Zain is growing up.

In the picture, Mira Rajput gently touches Zain's ear as he sleeps next to her, his face buried in the pillows and blankets. Mira captioned the picture, "Growing up too fast!!"

Mira Rajput's hand is visible which gently touches Zain's ear.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to two children. They also have a daughter, four-year-old Misha.

Last month, Mira spoke on co-parenting their children together. In an interview with Kidsstoppress, Mira had said, “He (Shahid) knows that I am more involved on a day-to-day basis but now even that has changed because actually even Shahid is very involved, even on a day-to-day basis. I think it’s great. During the pandemic, I hope that other fathers have realised what mothers ‘typically’ are supposed to be doing and sharing that load. That balance is good. I am good at one thing, he is good at another thing. Shahid is extremely patient, I am very meticulous. So I am damn good with their routines but he is amazing with meltdowns, so it helps."

Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

Also Read | Inside Disha Parmar's at-home bachelorette party: Bride-to-be dances to Koi Mil Gaya with friends, watch

Shahid will also mark his digital debut with an untitled series, created and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame for streamer Amazon Prime Video. He was last seen in Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. The film was a hit at the box office.

Topics
mira rajput shahid kapoor zain kapoor

