Shahid Kapoor shares pic with children Misha-Zain in Maldives, thanks wife Mira Rajput for 'this amazing memory'

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday shared a throwback picture with his children Misha and Zain from their vacation in the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, Shahid dropped the picture which didn't feature his wife Mira Rajput but he thanked her for 'this amazing memory'.

In the picture, taken from the bird's eye view angle and quite far, Shahid Kapoor stood on a small patch of land surrounded by the green water and blue sky. Misha and Zain stood near him. However, Mira Rajput wasn't a part of the photo.

Sharing the post, Shahid wrote, "THIS is a holiday. Nothing but those you love around. And nature. No phone no nothing. And you finally remember what really matters. You need nothing to be happy. Literally NOTHING is what you need, to be happy…. @mira.kapoor thanks for this amazing memory (camera emoji) @discoversoneva."

Shahid and Mira along with their two children travelled to the Maldives earlier this month for a vacation. The couple had been sharing posts on their respective Instagram accounts giving fans a glimpse of their holiday in the island nation.

Earlier, Shahid had shared a video in which he moonwalked along the beach and captioned it, "Moon walking my way into just another day like ….(camera emoji) #iphone13pro." He had also shared a shirtless picture of himself along with a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Shahid is set to star in an action film titled Bull, the makers announced recently. Bull marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked extensively with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid will also be seen in the upcoming film Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. It will release theatrically on December 31. The film has been directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and also features Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video thriller drama series, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame.