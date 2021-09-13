'Shahid Kapoor will do it better': Nani thinks he'll be outdone in Jersey remake

Actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Jersey. The original starred Nani. In a new interview, the Telugu actor spoke about the Hindi version and Shahid's performance in it.

Jersey chronicles the story of a former cricket player who wants to get back to the game to inspire his son. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original, has directed the Hindi version as well.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nani said he was confident about Shahid playing the role originally played by him. He said: "I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.”

Nani also revealed he had seen some pictures of the Hindi version and knew director Gowtam was pleased with the outcome. He said: “Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures - the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something - I know it but not everyone can say it - I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn’t say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out.”

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is one of the films that was completed during the pandemic. After the film's wrap in December last year, Shahid had made a mention of it.

He wrote: “It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!!"