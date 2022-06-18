Shamshera director Karan Malhotra reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's look in film being leaked online: 'Glad reactions are great'

Hours after the first look of actor Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming movie Shamshera was leaked online in the form of a poster, film's director Karan Malhotra has reacted to it. In a new interview, Karan said that he's happy that Ranbir's fans 'are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera'. He also revealed that Shamshera team wanted to start campaign next week. (Also Read | Internet claims Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Shamshera has leaked online, fans see shades of KGF’s Yash in him)

Ranbir was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju (2018). The film followed the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, essayed by Ranbir. The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Karan said about Shamshera, "We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I'm just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera."

"We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn't wait for us to begin. I don't blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I'm just glad that the reactions are great," he added.

In the leaked Shamshera poster, Ranbir portrays a rugged look with long hair and beard. He has a stern expression on his face and poses with an axe. Fans will see him as a ferocious dacoit in the film. Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.

It is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. Helmed by Karan, Shamshera has been produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic-comedy film. The film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia and is slated to release on the occasion of Holi next year.

He also has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva alongside Alia Bhatt. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

