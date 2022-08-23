Shamshera goof-up? Twitter reacts to Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's fake baby scene

Nearly a month after its release in theatres, Shamshera has become the talk of the town on social media due to the wrong reasons. Twitter users recently spotted an apparent goof-up in the film, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt among others. Netizens shared stills from the film which showed Ranbir's Balli and Vaani's Sona holding a 'baby' which appeared to be visibly fake. Also Read| Shamshera can release on OTT platforms subject to YRF depositing ₹1 crore: Delhi high court

In stills that have been going viral from the climax of the Karan Malhotra directorial, it appeared that the makers had bundled up a piece of cloth to resemble an infant. Sharing a pic from Vaani Kapoor's fight sequence, a Twitter user wrote, "Great acting sequence. But let’s just assume that there is a baby in her hand." Another commented, "Uff that's a massive goof-up for a 150 cr movie."

A third one wrote, "I watched it last night and I noticed this in whole climax that it's so visible that they are shooting without baby, at least they could edit and add baby face there." While netizens agreed that a real baby should not have been held by Vaani in the action sequences, they argued about the lack of a proper doll at least. One wrote, "We used to get atleast a baby sized toy and wrap it up for our stage play in college, and these guys didn't think it was required! M amazed!"

In Shamshera, a real baby is featured when Vaani gives birth to her son under a tree while surrounded by villain Daroga Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt)'s policemen and British Army personnel. However, in the climax sequence where Ranbir Kapoor's Balli comes to fight for freedom for his wife and his child, and the rest of his tribe, Vaani was seen holding a grey cloth that flew around like there was nothing solid below the neck.

Vaani Kapoor's Sona holding her newborn son in stills from Shamshera.

In one particular scene, in which Vaani's Sona is pushed to the ground with her kid, a doll's head is clearly visible. In the last scene, where Ranbir has his son tied to his chest while he and Vaani ride a horse, a doll with no visible facial features appears as the newborn.

Shamshera, which also starred Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Iravati Harshe in pivotal roles, released in theatres on July 22. It could not perform well at the box office and recently started streaming on Prime Video.

