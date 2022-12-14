Fans spot Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in her pics from Qatar. See here

Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday have flown to Qatar with their respective kids for the FIFA World Cup. They watched the semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia in Doha on Tuesday. Chunky is accompanied by actor daughter Ananya Panday while Sanjay has daughter Shanaya Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor with him. A picture also showed Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Also read: Ananya Panday is on cloud nine as she spots David Beckham at FIFA World Cup semi-finals, says he 'fully waved at me'

Ahead of the match, Sanjay Kapoor shared several pictures of them travelling in Qatar. He called it ‘dream come true’ for them to be able to watch the World Cup semi-finals. A picture showed Sanjay travelling in a bus with Jahaan sitting beside him, and a picture of Shanaya and Ananya sitting beside each other. He also shared a group picture from the airport which also had Chunky, Shanaya, Ananya and Jahaan in the frame. While Ananya was in a short sky blue dress, Shanaya was in a brown dress.

Sanjay Kapoor has shared various pics from Qatar.

Sanjay Kapoor shared pictures from the stadium as well.

A group picture also showed Aditya Roy Kapur, who is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday.

Later, Sanjay shared his excitement on watching Lionel Messi play. He shared a video of him celebrating his goal and captioned it, "Never dreamt that I would be there in the stadium and watch Messi scoring a goal in a World Cup semi final, what a unbelievable moment to watch this with 85k Argentinians fans all screaming Messi Messi #fifaworldcup2022 #doha." He also shared a group picture from the stadium and a picture of his kids Shanaya and Jahaan together.

Ananya had also shared a selfie from the stadium on Instagram. She also spotted former England footballer David Beckham in the stadium and said he waved at her.

Ananya has wrapped up shooting for her next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She is currently working on Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Shanaya Kapoor is scheduled to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. The film also stars Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, there is currently on update on its release.

Sanjay Kapoor is currently having a successful second innings. He featured opposite Madhuri Dixit in her debut web show, The Fame Game this year. He also starred in another web series, The Gone Game season 2.

