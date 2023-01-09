Shanaya Kapoor is dating her college sweetheart (Exclusive)

She might be yet to make her film debut, but Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor, is often in the news. While rumours about the personal lives of her girl gang — Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan— often make headlines, it is Shanaya who has made a splash this time. According to a reliable source, she is not single. The 23-year-old is in a relationship with Mumbai-based Karan Kothari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The timeline of the relationship cannot be ascertained, but it is known that the two went to university together in Los Angeles. Kothari, who isn’t from the industry, has a startup based in LA.

“Shanaya has not posted anything about her beau, and it’s quite obvious that she wouldn’t talk about him. However, he has been her plus-one to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues. You should see them, they are quite fun and are adorable together,” shares the source.

When we reached out to Shanaya’s team, they chose to not comment on the story till the time of going to press. We couldn’t reach out to Karan for a comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shanaya was supposed to debut with Bedhadak, but the project was shelved due to unknown reasons. It was recently reported that she will be seen opposite actor Tiger Shroff in Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela.