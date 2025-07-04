Shanaya Kapoor says she takes trolling as ‘constructive feedback’: I know I have to earn my place

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In an interview with Just Too Filmy, the actor recently opened up about being trolled after her first advertisement and revealed how she dealt with the criticism. Shanaya Kapoor recalls getting trolled for her first advertisement.

Shanaya Kapoor on getting trolled

Shanaya said she didn't take criticism after her first advertisement as trolling and said, “I took it as constructive feedback. I was facing the camera for the first time, and my work was coming out. Of course, the audience’s opinion and what they say matters to me a lot. I’m actually a person who sits down and goes through the comments and reviews everything. I read articles, comments, and I take feedback, and I want to learn from it. I think it’s my job, and I can’t take it to heart and say, ‘Oh, this is something I can’t handle.’ This is the least of what I have to do. I am getting a chance to face the camera—the least I can do is listen to my audience.”

Shanaya recalls father Sanjay Kapoor's advice

She added, “And I am here, and I know I have to earn my place. Luckily, I’m very grateful that I saw the setbacks of the industry, I saw the unpredictability, and I saw how you can have a film one day, and the next day, literally, you don’t. My dad always told me, ‘You are not getting a chance to face the camera yet, but you like acting?’ I said I do. He said, ‘Then act in front of an audience, go to workshops. Keep working. Put your head down because that’s what’s in your control; everything else is not.’”

Shanaya was initially supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak, but the film was shelved. She is now set to star opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. During the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, Shanaya’s father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, grew emotional as his daughter finally gears up for her debut.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Directed by Santosh Singh, the film is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films. Adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the film revolves around a love story between a visually impaired musician and a theatre artist. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 11.