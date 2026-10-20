Sharad Kelkar says he spoke to Tiger Shroff after firing incident, trusts Mumbai Police to get to the bottom of the case

The Hindi film industry was shaken after a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff on Sunday. Shots were fired at the actor as he left a football club in Mumbai. While the actor escaped unhurt, he did suffer gunpowder burns on his right hand. Recently, actor Sharad Kelkar reacted to the incident and called out the 'anarchy in the country'.He also expressed faith in Mumbai Police to get to the bottom of the incident.

'Should never be this kind of anarchy in the country'

Sharad Kelkar spoke about Tiger Shroff firing incident.

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Speaking to ANI, Sharad Kelkar said, "It's not just about Bollywood or any famous person. There should never be this kind of anarchy in the country. The Mumbai Police is very on top of things, and everyone has been caught."

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The Tanhaji actor also shared that he spoke to Tiger after the incident and assured his fans that he is doing fine. He said, "And yesterday I even spoke to Jackie Shroff, sent him a message. So everything is alright, it's safe. But yes, what happened was wrong, but I have full faith in the Mumbai Police—they have already caught the culprits, and they will get to the bottom of this."

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Deep Dive What happened in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai? Shots were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area as he was leaving a football club. He escaped without gunshot injuries, while his driver and a passerby were injured. How were the suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case arrested? Police apprehended two men and a minor aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express at Kota railway station. Kota police said they used intelligence, technical inputs and surveillance to intercept them. Has the motive behind the firing at Tiger Shroff been established? No. Police are investigating the motive and an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang link. Actor Rakesh Bedi speculated about extortion, but that has not been established as the reason for the attack.

Celebrities express shock

{{^usCountry}} Along with Sharad, celebrities like Vidyut Jammwal, Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and others also reacted to the incident. Vidyut took to Instagram on Monday and expressed his concern over the firing incident. He called Tiger "the most fearless person". He also questioned Mumbai Police about the lapse in Tiger's security. He said, “I would like to tell the Mumbai Police: you have provided him with security, but this must never happen again. If a lapse like this occurs, then you are the ones at fault." About the Tiger firing incident, 3 arrested {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with Sharad, celebrities like Vidyut Jammwal, Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and others also reacted to the incident. Vidyut took to Instagram on Monday and expressed his concern over the firing incident. He called Tiger "the most fearless person". He also questioned Mumbai Police about the lapse in Tiger's security. He said, “I would like to tell the Mumbai Police: you have provided him with security, but this must never happen again. If a lapse like this occurs, then you are the ones at fault." About the Tiger firing incident, 3 arrested {{/usCountry}}

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After the firing incident, Mumbai Police arrested three men accused of targeting Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. They were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday. As per reports, the arrests came after an overnight search involving multiple police teams across states.

The accused have been identified as Hritik alias Roshan, from Begusarai in Bihar, Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana, and a third associate. They were arrested from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when the train reached Kota railway station at 10:17 am, Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said. The police are also probing the alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang link in the firing incident.