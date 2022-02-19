Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ghazal Alagh reveals that some businesses she invested in on Shark Tank turned out to have bad ratings online

In a new interview, Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh has said that some of the businesses that she invested in, had bad reviews but she couldn't do anything about it because of the commitment made.
Ghazal Alagh reveals that some of the businesses she invested in had a bad reviews on Amazon.
Published on Feb 19, 2022
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has revealed that many businesses that she invested in on Shark Tank India, turned out to have bad products. In a new interview, Ghazal talked about her experience of making business commitments on national television.

Shark Tank India premiered in December 2021 and the last episode of the season was aired earlier this month. In an interview, Ghazal said that some of the products that she invested in, had bad reviews on Amazon.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, who hosts YouTube talk show Figuring Out, Ghazal said, “On the show, you commit and make a deal with that person, until there is no major disconnect in what they have claimed, the deal stays as you have committed on national television. There have been deals where you have loved their products, but then you went home and checked those products on Amazon, you go like, ‘Oh my God! What do you do now?’ but you can’t then go back, right? Because the data that they shared was correct, now products don’t have a good rating, then it is your problem. So stuff like that has also happened.”

She added, “With the amount of promises we have done on the show in terms of helping everybody to take their brand forward, scale and everything, that’s what you do, invest time and tell them what to do.”

Apart from Ghazal, Shark Tank India also featured business personalities such as BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt Aman Gupta, and founder and CEO of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal.

